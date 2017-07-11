A select few McDonald’s locations have added bacon cheese fries to their menu. Stating that they’ve found a way to top their “world-famous fries,” the new dish at McDonald’s is a basket of the fast food chain’s classic thin fries covered with cheddar cheese sauce and bacon bits. Now, it’s no secret that we here at Extra Crispy love bacon. An egg sandwich becomes infinitely better with the addition of bacon, and a stack of pancakes practically begs for some salty breakfast meat to cut through the sweet. The trend of adding bacon to stuff is really up our alley. And personally, as someone who only visits McDonald’s for an order of fries, this new development is truly exciting. McDonald’s bacon cheese fries got us thinking about other fast foods chains that added bacon-kissed dishes to their menu: some good, some bad, and some just plain ugly.

KFC’s Zinger Double Down was a South Korean offering of meat, and meat alone. Based on the chain’s original Double Down—thick strips of bacon and cheese sandwiched between two slabs of fried chicken—the Zinger Double down also involves a beef patty. Needless to say, this is a sandwich that needs to be chased with a fistful of antacid and a nap.

Burger King’s Bacon Sundae sounds legit in theory—vanilla soft serve, hot fudge, caramel, and bacon bits stuck with another piece of bacon for garnish—not so delicious in execution. Some tasters found the bacon so salty it overpowered the sweet components of the sundae, while others thought the bacon bits were simply too large to be enjoyable.

Wendy’s Baconator Fries are in fact quite similar to McDonald’s’ new item. Borrowing the name of one of the chain’s popular bacon-heavy burgers, Baconator Fries boast melted shredded cheddar in addition to the cheese sauce.

Jack in the Box’s Bacon Milkshake from 2012 needs to be mentioned, if only for the horror (and I'm not just talking about that mascot). Made with bacon syrup—oof—and vanilla ice cream, I can’t imagine it tasted much better than sweetened liquid smoke blended with milk.

Pizza Hut’s Bacon Stuffed Crust Pizza can really do no wrong. Just look at that cheese pull! Part pepperoni pizza, part bacon cheesy bread, there’s no way anything here is offensive… unless maybe if you’re a vegan.