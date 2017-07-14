People who’ve spent time in Kentucky and Wisconsin are likely deeply acquainted with beer cheese, a seasoned cheddar cheese spread or thick dip permeated with brown ale. Although beer cheese is typically served with crackers, pretzels, or chopped vegetables, I feel it does a standup job as a breakfast sandwich schmear. Don’t get me wrong: I love melting Swiss or American on a BEC just as much as the next guy, but a vamped-up classic bacon, egg, and beer cheese (the BEBC, if you will) is way too good not to share with the rest of the world. Note that this beer cheese recipe makes more than what you’d need for a standard sandwich. Don’t be afraid of those leftovers—make a beer cheese omelet tomorrow.

Place 2 cups grated yellow cheddar and 2 cups grated sharp white cheddar in a medium saucepan with 2 tablespoons cream cheese, 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard, ½ teaspoon garlic powder, ¼ teaspoon cayenne, ½ teaspoon kosher salt, and plenty of freshly grated black pepper. Turn the heat to medium and stir with a silicone spatula to combine the ingredients. When the cheese is mostly melted, stir in ¼ cup brown ale until combined. Take the beer cheese off the heat.

Scramble or framble 2 eggs with plenty of salt and pepper—while I tend to prefer fried eggs on breakfast sandwiches, I find the beer cheese adds plenty of moisture to the sandwich, which essentially negates the joy of a runny yolk.

Toast 2 slices of dark rye bread, a bagel, or an English muffin. Smear a bit of hot sauce onto each half of the sandwich. Place a few thinly sliced pickles over the hot sauce on 1 slice of bread, then drop the eggs on top. Place a few slices of cooked bacon on top of the eggs. Spoon a hefty amount of beer cheese over the bacon, then add a few more thinly sliced pickles. Top the sandwich with the other slice of bread. Take a deep breath: you know what you’re about to do.