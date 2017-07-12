Hard-boiled eggs are like rice: Sounds easy to cook in theory, but there are a lot of ways it can go wrong. It seems like the bracket of time for perfect hard-boiled eggs with the yolk cooked just right is about five seconds long, and let’s not even get started on the cracking issue. But last week, Drew Barrymore enlightened us all with her own hard-boiled egg hack that lets you cook them without flame in just 15 minutes. Sounds too good to be true, but if we can find something that makes cooking a healthy breakfast that easy, it’s worth a shot, right? "Next snack, 15 minute hard boil in hot water, no flame," the actress wrote in the caption, along with a flame emoji.

So is it magic? Sorcery? An alternate universe? Of course, there's not much to the caption to work with, so we'll have to go with our own interpretation: heat up some water, whether in the microwave or from the tap, place it in the water for 15 minutes, and voila, it's hard-boiled. It’s certainly worth a shot.

Give it a shot with one egg and see if Barrymore’s trick works as well for you as it does for her. But if not, we have a guide on how to make the perfect hard-boiled eggs. Next up, we’re waiting for good ol’ Drew’s hack on how to peel them--but if she needs tips, we’ve also figured out how to peel them in five seconds flat. Who knew eggs could be such an enigma?