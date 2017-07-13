IHOP has been celebrating some major leaps and bounds lately. Shortly after announcing its expansion to India, the breakfast chain is turning 59, and it’s getting pancakes involved in the festivities. Next Tuesday, July 18th, IHOP will be serving short stacks of their Original Buttermilk Pancakes for 59 cents. If you don't talk breakfast, that means three pancakes for less than a quarter each. Of course, it's not a forever deal—it's from 7:00am to 7:00pm on July 18th only. But it’s a pretty delicious way to celebrate almost six decades in the business.

That’s a pretty long time, and it makes you wonder what makes pancakes such a traditional American staple. In a statement released by the company, Chef Nevielle Panthaky, VP of Culinary at IHOP, spoke about why pancakes in particular are such a perfect food:

“It’s all about creating that perfect pancake bite – a combination of textures and flavors which both complement and contrast each other...Good food doesn’t have to be complicated. When done right, sometimes simple is just what you need.”

Of course, there are plenty of ways to make pancakes not-so-simple, from making pancake burgers to mixing champagne in the batter, but all of that requires doing it yourself, and sometimes you just want someone to set down a nice stack of pancakes in front you with no work required. And luckily for you, we consider their Original Buttermilk Pancakes to be the best ones on the menu, so head over to your local IHOP next Tuesday with a bit of spare change.