If you've ever dreamed of eating your coffee for breakfast, this recipe for coffee jelly is for you, and yes, coffee jelly is exactly what you think it is. The idea of eating blocks of gelatin for breakfast might take a bit of getting used to, but according to "Coffee jelly is a very popular dessert in Japan—for breakfast, lunch or dinner," explains Adam Liaw. This recipe from his cookbook Adam's Big Pot, which will be available on August 1, is an easy way to start your morning with a bite of caffeine. "You can use decaf if you're especially sensitive," notes Liaw, who also won the second season of Masterchef Australia, but he adds, "Sometimes if I want to make a little fancier I'll use a specialty cold drip coffee."

Liaw's recipe for coffee jelly has only five ingredients, one of which is water. But there's still a bit of technique required to make sure you get the right final texture. "The key to a smooth jelly is making sure your liquid is smooth first, and then using a good quality gelatine," explains Liaw." Lower quality gelatines can have impurities that make your jelly cloudy. If you want a crystal-clear smooth gelatine then high quality gelatine sheets are your best bet."

If you're looking to make a vegan version of this dish, Liaw recommends you replace the gelatine with agar-agar, "a natural vegetarian alternative to gelatine made from seaweed that's common in Asian cooking." Added bonus? "It gives crystal clear results every time."

Coffee Jelly

Yields: 6 to 8 servings

6 to 8 servings Cook Time: 4 hours 5 minutes

4 hours 5 minutes Hands-On Time: 15 minutes

15 minutes Total Time: 4 hours 20 minutes

Ingredients

1 liter water

25 grams powdered gelatin

½ cup instant coffee powder

1 cup caster sugar

300 milliliters thickened cream

Directions