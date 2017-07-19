When it comes to quick, protein-heavy breakfasts, options can be slim. If you’re not in the mood for a chalky bar or shake, scrambled eggs are high on the list. But day after day, the same mountain of jiggly scrambled eggs can get more than a little boring. Enter miso, an umami-heavy paste made from fermented soybeans. You’re probably most familiar with the seasoning in the cloudy soup from your favorite Japanese restaurant, but miso can do so much more. A spoonful of white miso whipped into scrambled eggs gives the eggs new life—adding delightfully earthy, savory undertones to an otherwise bland pile of eggs.

Crack 2 eggs into a bowl, then add about 2 teaspoons white miso paste (available in the Japanese or pan-Asian foods section at many supermarkets these days, but you can also find it online). Whisk the eggs until the yolks, whites, and miso are completely incorporated, then season with plenty of black or white pepper.

In a large nonstick sauté pan over medium low heat, drop in 1 tablespoon unsalted butter. When the butter begins to foam, toss in 1 thinly sliced scallion and sauté until just softened.

Pour the miso egg mixture into the pan. While shaking the pan, use a silicone spatula to agitate the eggs. Slowly raise the heat to medium and continue to stir the eggs for 15-30 seconds, then pull the pan off the heat and stir from another 30 seconds to slow the cooking process. Repeat until the eggs seem just barely undercooked—depending on the strength of your burner, this could take up to 3 or 4 minutes.

If you want to add something green to your breakfast, and let’s be real, that’s probably always a good thing, toss 1 cup finely chopped spinach, kale, or Swiss chard (or a mixture of all 3) into the egg mixture after the first 15-30 seconds on the heat. Let the greens wilt as the eggs cook.

Pour the eggs onto a plate and top with fresh parsley.