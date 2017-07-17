Oaky bourbon slowly simmers with honey-sweetened peaches, imparting richness. Save your best honey for a use where its flavor shines; here, you can go with a mild, more inexpensive honey. These preserves are, of course, great on morning toast and bagels. They’re also delicious as a pancake or waffle topper, or Greek yogurt or oatmeal stir-in. You can also go savory and spoon them over cream cheese for a classic appetizer, combine with soy sauce and use as a glaze for grilled chicken or pork, or put into your next grilled cheese sandwich.

Honey-Bourbon Peach Preserves





Yields: 4 1/2 cups

4 1/2 cups Cook Time: 35 minutes

35 minutes Total Time: 1 hour 40 minutes

Ingredients

7 cups coarsely chopped peeled ripe peaches (about 3 1/2 pounds)

1 cup mild honey

1/2 cup (80- to 90-proof) bourbon

1 tablespoon fresh thyme leaves

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

Directions