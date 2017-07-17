Oaky bourbon slowly simmers with honey-sweetened peaches, imparting richness. Save your best honey for a use where its flavor shines; here, you can go with a mild, more inexpensive honey. These preserves are, of course, great on morning toast and bagels. They’re also delicious as a pancake or waffle topper, or Greek yogurt or oatmeal stir-in. You can also go savory and spoon them over cream cheese for a classic appetizer, combine with soy sauce and use as a glaze for grilled chicken or pork, or put into your next grilled cheese sandwich.
Honey-Bourbon Peach Preserves
- Yields: 4 1/2 cups
- Cook Time: 35 minutes
- Total Time: 1 hour 40 minutes
Ingredients
Directions
Pulse peaches in a food processor until finely chopped and chunky but not pureed, 5 or 6 times, stopping to stir occasionally to ensure they are evenly chopped. Transfer to a Dutch oven.
Add honey, bourbon, thyme, and salt. Bring to a boil over medium. Reduce heat to low, and simmer, stirring occasionally, until mixture is thick and reduced to about 4 1/2 cups, about 1 hour to 1 hour and 20 minutes. Cool completely.
Store in airtight containers in refrigerator up to 1 month, or freeze for up to 4 months.