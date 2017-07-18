If you grew up in the South, you’ve probably heard of Kool-Aid pickles, aka Koolickles. Now, Walmart has taken the fruit punch pickle concept and run with it, introducing Tropickles in 1,200 of its stores on July 14. Tropickles are strong, vinegary pickles that have been stored in jars of red fruit punch. Their artificially sweet and briny taste almost makes up for the neon red color, which permeates the cucumbers. You might hate it, or love it so much that you want to try it at home with other summer produce.

Beyond the notion that you can pickle almost anything, from eggs to watermelon rinds, Walmart’s Tropickles demonstrate that you’re not limited to the classic pickle brine either. Besides Kool-Aid, you can let pickles soak in lots of things, from ice cream to vodka.

These snacks have been sold in gas stations in the South for a long time, but now Walmart has made them more accessible in other parts of the country, selling jars for $2 each. In a statement, the company said, "The modern-day couple, the pickle and fruit punch met on social media (they bonded over recipes on Pinterest, to be exact); now, we are celebrating their union on Walmart store shelves."

This isn’t the first time the retail giant has embraced an uncommon pickle product. Earlier this year, Walmart started selling Bob’s Pickle Pops, which are freezer pops made with pickle juice. Walmart has also recently picked up Pickle-Ice pops from Wisconsin company Van Holten’s.