Perfect for parties, picnics, or anytime snacking, these pops should be a staple in your summertime freezer. For visual variety, you can prepare the fruit purees all at once, and then prepare the layers in different orders. This dish makes great use of slightly overripe melon; the texture won’t be noticeable in the pops, but the extra-sweet flavor will come through. The yield may vary depending on the size of your ice-pop molds; each melon makes about 2 cups pureed mix.

Triple Melon Cream Pops

photo by caitlin bensel

Yields: 16 popsicles

16 popsicles Total Time: 3 hours 53 minutes

Ingredients

2 cups cubed, seedless red watermelon

1 tablespoon sugar

6 tablespoons plain Greek yogurt

1 tablespoon lemon juice

3 dashes kosher salt

2 cups cubed honeydew melon

2 cups cubed cantaloupe melon

16 popsicle sticks

Directions

Process watermelon, 1 teaspoon sugar, 2 tablespoons yogurt, 1 teaspoon juice, and 1 dash salt in a blender until smooth. Pour into a pitcher; rinse blender. Repeat with honeydew; the same amounts of sugar, yogurt, juice, and salt; and a separate pitcher. Repeat with cantaloupe; remaining sugar, yogurt, juice, and salt; and a third pitcher. Fill bottom third of 16 ice-pop molds with watermelon mixture. Freeze 2 hours or until solid. Fill middle third of molds with honeydew mixture. Freeze 1 hour or until surface is frozen. Insert craft sticks in molds through honeydew layer; freeze 1 hour or until solid. Fill top third with cantaloupe mixture. Freeze until solid.

This recipe originally appeared on Cookinglight.com.