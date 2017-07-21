Starbucks is probably part of your weekly (or perhaps daily) routine. But for Starbucks’ non-US locations, locals and tourists alike have the opportunity to dine on incredible bites offered at the international chain.

On Thursday, Starbucks released information about all of the best sweet and savory menu items available in stores around the world. And while the chain is stepping up its game with new wraps and protein bowls here in the US, a trip north, south or across the pond offers a delicious departure from your everyday coffee run.

In Hong Kong, the Philippines, Taiwan, and Vietnam, you can get your hands on a Starbucks soba salad. Chicken strips, shiitake mushrooms, carrots, leeks and lettuce are tossed in a black sesame soy dressing to make this noodle salad. Hong Kong locations also exclusively sell green tea red bean muffins, inspired by the company's popular Red Bean Green Tea Frappuccino.

If you find yourself in China or Taiwan, try the Dragon Dumpling, Starbucks’ summer spin on the popular food. Made of shaved ice, coffee, tea and fruit flavors, the frozen dessert has flavor options including coffee almond and Earl Grey jelly.

Things get pretty cheesy for those living or venturing out to Starbucks’ Middle East locations, which use traditional spices and ingredients for their Halloumi, Kashkawane & Zaatar Wrap and Labneh Sandwich. The wrap features halloumi that’s made from cow and sheep milk, and the sandwich is filled with labneh, a soft cheese that comes from strained yogurt.

Travel over to Europe, and you’ll discover several hot breakfast, lunch, and dinner options available. In the UK, the Firecracker Chicken & Giant Cous Cous hot box is sure to pack a punch with charred peppers, chiles, and a Korean-style bulgogi sauce. For a more breakfast-forward option, France offers the Omelette Facon Piperade, which features a vegetable omelet served on a slice of toast. And in the Netherlands, Starbucks' classic eggs Benedict gives you on-the-go comfort food.

In South America the offerings are bound to be sweet successes. In Chile, there are three versions of popular desserts. Pie de Berries is a tartlet of cream cheese, berries and nuts; Barrita Nuez is a cookie packed with walnuts, nougat, and dulce de leche; and Torta 4 Leches combines cream, condensed milk, evaporated milk, and whole milk to make a slice of meringue-covered sponge cake.

Ending our Starbucks food adventure, our northern neighbors in Canada have the opportunity to snack on a lemon raspberry loaf, derived from lemon juice, lemon shavings, buttermilk, and raspberry jam.

This story originally appeared on Realsimple.com.