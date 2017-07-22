Who could think that a simple breakfast like avocado toast could become so damn controversial? Today’s culture has had a love-hate relationship with the food combo—and of course, we can’t forget the whole this-is-why-millennials-can’t-have-nice-things ordeal. But it turns out that millennials aren’t the only ones who have a fondness for a little guac on their toast. In fact, a tweet by Mapbox's Eric Fischer has recently been making the rounds of the internet because it includes a screenshot of a recipe for avocado toast from the San Francisco Chronicle. Doesn't sound like a big deal, right? Well, it's from April 8, 1927. That’s right, 90 years ago. Take that, millennial-hating fools!

The recipe for "Avocados on Toast and in Sandwiches" suggests "mashing the flesh of the avocado" (pretty gross way to say that, but sure) with a few spoonfuls of lemon juice and a sprinkle of salt and pepper to use as a "spread on toast or crackers." "Avocado on toast is good as the main dish at breakfast, lunch, tea, or supper, or as a hors d'oeuvre at dinner," the recipe states. So our grandparents, and perhaps even great grandparents, may very well have been eating avocado toast long before us millennials were born.

So will this finally stop folks from claiming avocado toast is the reason why millennials can’t buy houses? Probably not, let’s be real. As friend of Extra Crispy John Birdsall put it ever so succinctly, avocado toast is "a dish everyone loved, then everyone hated, but hardly anyone stopped eating...[It has] and unclear past and an evolving present, though it never really changes."