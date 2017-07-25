On Sunday mornings my first meal can often not happen after noon, when some civilized folks might say breakfast time is over. While I think any time can be breakfasty, if it’s noon or later I definitely won’t reach for the yogurt or cereal. At times like these, something much more sturdy is in order, and to me that means bacon fried rice. Bacon fried rice can be as simple as dumping the day-old rice sitting in my fridge into a pan sputtering with bacon. Sometimes I’ll add diced vegetables to the fried rice; other days I keep things minimalist. At the very last minute I’ll scramble in an egg or two to the bacon fried rice, then I’ll dump the whole mess into a bowl and feed. Without a doubt, bacon fried rice is the kind of meal that leaves your belly warm and full even hours after you’ve finished the batch.

Cut 3 or 4 slices of bacon into small pieces and cook in a large pan or wok over medium heat until the meat just begins to brown. Toss in ½ cup diced white onion into the and cook in the bacon fat for 30 seconds or so. Add 1 teaspoon minced garlic, ½ cup sliced mushrooms, and ½ cup frozen peas then cook for another 30 seconds or so.

Dump in 2 cups of cooked rice (white, brown, jasmine—whatever you have on hand) and stir to coat the rice with bacon fat and vegetables. Reduce heat to low.

Whisk together 1 tablespoon soy sauce, 1 teaspoon toasted sesame oil, 1 teaspoon oyster sauce, ½ teaspoon sriracha, ½ teaspoon minced fresh ginger, and a dollop of honey. Pour the sauce into the pan and toss the mixture to coat.

Turn the heat back up to medium. Crack 2 eggs into the pan and use a wooden spoon or silicone spatula to scramble the eggs, incorporating the eggs into the rice mixture. Turn off the heat and toss in 2 thinly sliced scallions.

Serve bacon fried rice as is, or with sturdy greens like kale, chard, or lightly sauteed bok choy.