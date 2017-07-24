We've all seen the skull-shaped bottle of Crystal Head vodka on the shelves when perusing the liquor store, but what you may not have known is that the company was founded by Dan Akroyd, who collaborated with designer John Alexander on the bottle based on the crystal skulls used by the Maya, Aztec, and Navajo. Skulls were used by these cultures to "project positive energy and enlightment," according to the company’s website—and it's also intended to "reflect the legend's message of spiritual power and enlightment." However, as Vice Munchies reports, Akroyd is only cool with that positive energy as long as he's the one, and the only one, using the skull bottle design.

Bobby and Rose Powers, who make Bloody Hell Hot Sauce, have been threatened with a potential lawsuit by Akroyd if they don't destroy their bottles...because they're in the shape of a skull. Bobby Powers said that the couple just purchased 10,000 skull-shaped bottles and don't know how they'd come up with the big bucks to pay the actor, especially considering that this business is their only source of income.

"I can say that this is a very worrying time for my family and myself," Bobby Powers told Munchies. "We just want to be left alone to continue selling our product and live our simple lives from it. We had never heard of Crystal Head vodka before we started selling hot sauce and now I wish I never had!"

To make the situation even worse, the whole mess started after Bobby himself contacted Akroyd to inquire about launching a collaborative skull-shaped Bloody Mary. "I can't believe this big company is trying to shut down a small family business," he told the Daily Mail. "They don't just want us to stop selling our sauce, they want us to destroy absolutely everything."