Here’s a great way to make pancakes perfectly portable: Turn them inside out! In this easy twist, we stuff pancake batter with brown sugar mixed with toasted nuts and cinnamon; as the pancakes cook, the sugar melts to a yummy molten syrup. You can work with any pancake batter you like: To keep things super quick, you can reach for a whole-wheat pancake mix (we like the Whole Foods 365 whole-wheat mix). Or if you’d like to make from-scratch batter, we recommend our Whole Wheat Buttermilk Pancakes (though you may need to slightly thin the batter). These inside-out goodies are easy to make; watch our how-to video to see how it’s done.

Inside-Out Pancakes

photo by randy mayor

Yields: 8 pancakes

Ingredients

1/2 cup packed dark brown sugar

2 tablespoons finely chopped toasted pine nuts or pecans

1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

Pancake batter (for at least 8 pancakes)

Directions

Combine sugar, nuts, and cinnamon; set aside. Heat a large nonstick skillet or griddle over medium heat. Spoon about 1 tablespoon batter onto griddle, spreading thinly. Top with 1 packed tablespoon sugar mixture; pat down with fingers. Drizzle about 1 tablespoon batter to cover sugar mixture. Cook until pancake sides look cooked; flip and cook an addition minute or two. Repeat procedure with remaining batter and filling to form 8 pancakes.

This recipe originally appeared on Cookinglight.com.