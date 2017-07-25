Two eggs, fried with butter and a pinch of salt and pepper. A slice of toast smeared with strawberry jam. A glass of milk. Sounds like a pretty typical (and easily made) breakfast, right? Well, BigBrosProductions decided to make their breakfast entirely out of legos, and the meal preparation video certainly took more than a few minutes. BrickBrosProductions uses Legos as their main medium for stop motion animations, and they pulled out all the stops for their latest Lego breakfast video, which has garnered over half a million views in just three days—probably because it’s absolutely mesmerizing to watch.

The two-minute film shows every detail of making a simple two-egg breakfast with toast and milk--except with legos instead. A real person smoothly moves around the kitchen, taking out "butter" (a block of yellow Legos) and eggs (egg-shaped white blocks of Legos inside of an egg carton). However, the video is so realistic-looking that the butter "melts" in the pan by becoming transparent yellow legos instead.

According to the production company's YouTube description, the video took three days to film, and a whopping 1,500 pictures were taken and put together to create the final two-minute form. Their Patreon states that the brains behind the videos are two brothers from Saskatchewan, Canada, who have been using YouTube as their "main creative outlet for the past few years."

This video is cool, of course, but I still think I’ll take the real thing over the Lego version.