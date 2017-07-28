Sriracha is a staple in any self-respecting hot sauce obsessives condiment shelf. The chili sauce, originally from eastern Thailand, gives a pleasant garlic-chili bite to any dish you can think of, and is as versatile as it is tasty. You don't need me to tell you what you can use it one: eggs, avocado toast, soups, curries, sandwiches, crackers—basically any food that needs an extra oomph. In the United States, the most common brand of Sriracha is Huy Fong Foods, founded in 1980 by Vietnamese immigrant David Tran. The distinctive bottle, the one with a rooster logo, is what most people think of when the subject of Sriracha comes up. And there's a reason that's true—Huy Fong Sriracha is delicious. But they're far from the only manufacturer of Sriracha in the game, particularly since the condiment exploded in popularity in the last five years. A few years ago, the McIlhenny Company, the family behind Tabasco, rolled out their own version of the thai chili sauce, Tabasco Sriracha. And friends? It's a knockout.

It sounds like heresy to say that a great version of a Thai chili sauce comes from Avery Island, Louisiana, but hear me out. TheTabasco Sriracha is a kind of hybrid between a classic American hot sauce and the Huy Fong Sriracha. It's definitely rounder and less hot than Huy Fong, which could be a plus or a minus, depending on your palate. But after expecting to pooh-pooh this Johnny-come-lately version of Sriracha, I found myself using the Tabasco version on pretty much everything. It has a sweeter, almost more tomato-like taste that's perfect with zucchini noodles or even stirring into oatmeal. The rest of my office quickly became equally obsessed. I keep a bottle at my desk to spice up my hasty lunches as well as one in my pantry (ok, tiny cabinet) at home. It's just that good.

I'm not saying that I'm about to give up Huy Fong Sriracha— I tend to reach for it much more as an ingredient in sauces and stirfries than the Tabasco version. (Classics are classics for a reason, after all.) But I will say that when I run out of this bottle of Tabasco Sriracha, I'm going to buy another one. Or, if I'm honest, two more.