We live in a world of constant innovation, where no breakfast food is safe from being combined with another breakfast food to create a dish that's, at least theoretically, greater than the sum of its parts. These breakfast frankenfoods often fail, but sometimes, you come across a hybrid that'll make you rethink everything you knew about breakfast and wonder why no one offered this on a menu before—like the new IHOP French toasted doughnuts.

This doughnut French toast is a first for the California-based restaurant chain, which is celebrating its 59th birthday this week, though the inspiration for this new IHOP dish was simple. "Doughnuts are so on trend, everyone's talking about doughnuts," said chef Nevielle Panthaky, vice president of culinary at IHOP, at a media preview in New York City last night. And chef and his team wanted to find a way to include America's favorite breakfast pastry on their menu, even at one point, according to Panthaky, trying to cook a doughnut in a waffle iron in the test kitchen. That did not work so well.

But dipping these yeast-raised doughnuts into IHOP's signature vanilla cinnamon and custard batter and frying them in butter on the flat top griddle did work. It worked really well, in fact, and there are three flavors of IHOP French toasted doughnut available.

The first is the Bacon and Maple French toasted doughnut, which is a Bavarian cream-filled doughnut that's been dipped in batter and fried on the griddle. That golden brown doughnut is topped with maple glaze and hickory-smoked bacon crumbled, made with IHOP's signature bacon.

Bacon and Maple French toasted doughnut Photo by Maxine Builder

The second flavor is Strawberries and Cream. It starts with the same log-shaped doughnut, dipped in the same batter and cooked in the same way as the Bacon and Maple French toasted doughnut. But this one is topped with strawberries in a glaze and sprinkled with powdered sugar.

Strawberries and Cream French toasted doughnut Photo by Maxine Builder

The last French toasted doughnut is an Apple Fritter, made by taking an apple fritter doughnut, dipping it in that same French toast batter, and frying it on the griddle. It's then topped with sweet cinnamon apples, powdered sugar, and a whipped topping.

Apple Fritter French toasted doughnut Photo by Maxine Builder

These IHOP French toasted doughnuts will be available starting on Monday, July 31, until mid-September.