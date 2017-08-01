Last year, we marveled at The Cheesecake Factory's Fried Chicken and Waffles Benedict, which won an Xtreme Eating Award for having 2580 calories. After all, it's "like eating two Marie Callender's one-pound Chicken Pot Pies topped with half a stick of butter and a quarter cup of maple syrup." The Center for Science in the Public Interest recently gave out this year’s awards to the worst restaurant meals that contain a shocking amount of calories, saturated fats, and sugars. And we’re eyeing up IHOP's Cheeseburger Omelet. Nestled between Chili's Ultimate Smokehouse Combo and The Cheesecake Factory's Pasta Napoletana, the Cheeseburger Omelet is a true gut-buster: eggs with hamburger patty pieces, tomatoes, onions, hash browns, American cheese, ketchup, mustard, and pickles. Oh, and three Buttermilk Pancakes (with butter and syrup) on the side.

The meal has almost an entire day's worth of calories (1,990), with over two days worth of saturated fat (45 grams) and over three days worth of cholesterol (1,005 mg). According to a statement on the awards, it's like "eating four McDonald's Sausage Egg McMuffins drizzled with [two] tablespoons of syrup." Of course, that’s probably what you’d expect from an omelet and pancakes with bits of cheeseburger all over it. Health with a capital H!

Of course, this isn't the only insanely unhealthy dish on the list. Buffalo Wild Wings submitted an impressive Cheese Curd Bacon Burger with Fries—that's right, "battered, deep-fried cheese curds" on a burger with cheese and bacon. That clocks in at 1,950 calories and 53 grams of saturated fat. Meanwhile, The Cheesecake Factory attempted to "turn a meat lover's pizza into a pasta" with their Pasta Napoletana (Italian sausage, pepperoni, meatballs, and bacon on butter-and-cream pasta).

Feel like eating a salad now?

Update: IHOP responded with a statement from spokesperson Stephanie Peterson:

“While we applaud the Center for Science in the Public Interest’s efforts to educate Americans on making healthier food choices, it’s misleading to single out the highest meal combinations without informing people of the wide range of choices offered at IHOP restaurants, including the ability to customize any item to meet a variety of dietary needs. Our commitment is to offer guests flavorful, inventive all-day breakfast dishes that can be enjoyed as they see fit – whether it’s every day or occasionally depending on how they choose to live a balanced lifestyle.”