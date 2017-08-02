If you've ever dreamed about eating candy for breakfast, now's your chance—with Krispy Kreme's new Reese's Peanut Butter Doughnut. The North Carolina-based doughnut company, which celebrated its 80th birthday last month, has partnered with Reese's to create the ultimate peanut butter-and-chocolate doughnut. According to a press release sent to Extra Crispy, this doughnut is filled with "Reese's Peanut Butter Kreme," dipped in chocolate, and topped with a drizzle of even more chocolate and peanut butter, and then finished with mini Reese's peanut butter chips and actual peanuts on top.

This peanut butter-and-chocolate-stuffed doughnut might sound revolutionary, but it's actually been on the menu at Krispy Kreme before. Last August, shops in Australia and the United Kingdom were serving this Reese's Peanut Butter Doughnut—much to the chagrin of many Americans who were heartbroken when they learned that this ultimate candy-doughnut-hybrid would only be available across the oceans.

So reasonably, Americans are freaking out about this doughnut news. After all, it's the first time these Krispy Kreme Reese's Peanut Butter Doughnuts are being served in the United States.

There is one group of people who are less than stoked about this peanut butter-filled and peanut-topped doughnut: folks with peanut allergies, who are concerned about cross-contamination.

But, as Kelley O’Brien, director of social media at Krispy Kreme, told Allergic Living, in an email statement, "The introduction of this specific peanut menu item at Krispy Kreme Doughnuts is new, but Krispy Kreme shops have never been allergy-free and specifically nut-free."

And fortunately for the haters—and unfortunately for everyone else—these doughnuts will only be available for a limited time, starting on Friday, August 4, and only at participating locations. So call your local Krispy Kreme before you barge in expecting to enjoy your own Reese's Peanut Butter Doughnut. And hey, if worse comes to worse, you can always make your own Reese's French toast casserole at home.