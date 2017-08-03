At this point, we've seen our fair share of vending machines that really push the idea of a vending machine to the extreme. Paris has a vending machine that sells high-quality raw meat. San Francisco has a vending machine that sells freshly baked baguettes. This spring, New Orleans got a champagne vending machine that sells $20 bottles of Moët & Chandon. Now, on France's Île de Ré (an Island off the country's west coast), seafood lovers can get oysters any time of day from a 24-hour oyster vending machine.

This vending machine was created by Brigitte and Tony Berthelot, oyster farmers who found that customers often wanted oysters well after closing time. Yeah, the idea of eating oysters from a vending machine may make you feel a little queasy, given how long cans of Coke and bags of chips often stay in the vending machines we're familiar with. Thankfully, the Berthelots restock this vending machine everyday, and the oysters are sold closed, so you don't need to be too worried about, say, food poisoning.

The vending machine oysters sell for the same prices as they do in the Berthelots' shop, L'Huitrière de Ré, starting at €6.90 (a little over US$8) for a dozen. Plus, if you know you're going to want oysters later, you can even order in advance during store hours via text message. You'll be sent a code that you can put into the machine when you arrive. Plus, if you order in advance, you'll get access to more options with add-ons like pâté and sea asparagus.

For those of us who can't drop everything to take planes, trains, and automobiles (and maybe boats) to get to a tiny French island, we'll just have to hope that one of America's amazing oyster bars finds some inspiration from the Berthelots and starts their own 24-hour oyster service.

This article was originally posted on Foodandwine.com.