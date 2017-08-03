The one complaint I tend to have about going out for dessert is that I must put on pants and leave the house. It seems like I’m not the only one who wants to eat restaurant-quality dessert from the comfort of my own home, because The Cheesecake Factory has recently launched a collection of boxed baking mixes, on sale at certain grocery stores and online. Now, fans of The Cheesecake Factory’s classic flavors no longer have to visit the restaurant to get their fix of the famous creamy cakes. And come on, haven’t you been saying you should try to make a cheesecake for years? This is your moment.

The line of mixes, called “The Cheesecake Factory At Home,” includes classic, strawberry, and salted caramel cheesecake mixes, as well as a host of other treats. In addition to cheesecake, the “At Home” collection features mixes for chocolate and vanilla cupcakes; chocolate chip and snickerdoodle cookies; and sea salt caramel, mint, and milk chocolate truffles.

Of course, the internet is full of copycat recipes for The Cheesecake Factory’s infamous massively portioned dishes, from classics like their strawberry cheesecake and shrimp scampi to stranger options in the restaurant’s repertoire, like avocado egg rolls. While it doesn’t seem like The Cheesecake Factory has plans to unleash ways for folks to hack the chain’s savory dishes in their own kitchens, the “At Home” collection will certainly be there to serve those who feel like the copycat recipes just weren’t quite right.

Although The Cheesecake Factory’s website states only that the “At Home” collection is launching this summer, according to Refinery29, the mixes are currently available in stores at Walmart, Kroger, and Publix. Though of course if you’re truly committed to not leaving your home, you could always have them delivered from Amazon.