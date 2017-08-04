The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) requesting an investigation into a McDonald's restaurant in Decatur, Alabama due to an incident of "intentional act of religious and ethnic bigotry." Reportedly, a Muslim family ordered McChicken sandwiches and found tiny pieces of bacon in each one. This could just sound like a sound like a simple mistake, except for the fact that according to the McDonald's site, a McChicken sandwich has "deliciously crispy chicken topped with mayonnaise [and] shredded lettuce...on a perfectly toasty bun." Hear that? No bacon. Oh, and if it was an error, it was made a whopping 14 times, because that's how many McChickens the family ordered. Not OK.

That's why the New York family noticed a "smoky" taste in the sandwiches, and opened them to find just one tiny piece of bacon in each one, according to Khaula Hadeed, executive director of the Alabama chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations.

"The bacon was either on top of the chicken or hidden within the sandwich so (the consumer) couldn't tell if it was there or not," Hadeed told Decatur Daily. "That's why we think this was intentional...If it was a mistake, there would be a bigger piece of bacon."

However, McDonald’s is insisting this was human error. “We want to assure our customers that this was not an intentional act by our employees,” Rick Walter, local McDonald’s owner/operator, said through a Nashville public relations firm, according to Decatur Daily. “We value every customer and strive to ensure all orders are accurately prepared and served."

The family reportedly heard employees saying the bacon "fell" onto all 14 sandwiches. Though they received a refund, the manager wasn't able to explain the situation. What's more: One of the children in the family became ill due to a bacon allergy.

“Based on the evidence in this incident, as well as the unprecedented spike in anti-Muslim bigotry nationwide, we believe this was an intentional act of religious and ethnic bigotry,” Hadeed said.