You probably don’t know anyone who has attempted to hide 2 pounds of weed in cereal boxes. But that’s the reality of whomever is buddies with 23-year-old Donald Roots-Scott Jr. from Sacramento, California, who got busted on the highway in Louisiana on Tuesday. Roots-Scott was pulled over for speeding, but it turned out he also had an expired license and intended to bring his stash to Mississippi for distribution.

The 2 pounds (roughly one kilo) of marijuana was hidden away in boxes of Honey Nut Cheerios and Crunch Berries, local CBS station WKRG 5 reports. Upon being pulled over, Roots-Scott told police his license was expired, and that he had pot hidden in the cereal boxes. He was charged for speeding, driving with an expired license, and of course: intent to distribute.

Given the weed laws in Louisiana, Roots-Scott could face 5 to 30 years in prison and/ or a fine of up to $50,000, provided that this is his first offence—the WKRG report did not list any previous arrests or convictions.

But this young man is hardly the first to incorporate breakfast food in drug matters. In June two teens in Elgin, Illinois attempted to sell a large quantity of pancake mix as cocaine. Unfortunately for the two dealers, they tried to sell it to undercover cops, and were arrested on multiple charges. Across the pond, a German drug dealer and convicted violent offender was busted for making toast with the likeness of Hitler this past March.

Though marijuana and breakfast food can be a great combination when enjoyed in the privacy of one’s own home, using breakfast food to disguise drugs is clearly not a winning strategy.