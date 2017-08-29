We know you love going out to breakfast, but haven’t you ever looked at your meal—after waiting over an hour in line—and wondered how to make it yourself? That’s where we come in. Whether you’re hoping to master classic breakfast recipes like the perfect scrambled eggs (yes, there’s a technique!), crispy hash browns, and extra-fluffy pancakes; or try something a little more ambitious (DIY Pop Tarts, anyone?) we’ve got you covered. With the right info, it’s actually not hard to make your favorite breakfast recipes yourself.

Of course, you can’t succeed at new breakfast recipes without caffeine, and if you’re looking to cut back on the cost and brew coffee yourself, we’ll tell you all you need to know. From the best machines to quality beans, we’ll show how to brew barista-level drinks too. If you’re in the mood to sip on something stronger, you need to know the secrets to a good boozy brunch, starting with how to make a kickass bloody mary or mimosa. Trust us, with these killer breakfast recipes under your belt, you’ll be an honorary short-order breakfast cook in no time.

Eggs

PHOTO BY CAITLIN BENSEL

Eggs are probably the food we have most for breakfast, and we’ve eaten our fair share of flops. Check out these recipes to nail all the classic techniques.

How to Make Boiled Eggs

How to Make Scrambled Eggs

How to Make Poached Eggs

How to Make Fried Eggs

How to Make Sunny-Side Up Eggs

How to Coddle Eggs

How to Fold an Omelet

How to Separate Eggs

Potatoes

Photo by Alex Tepper

Whether you’re a “home fries” or “hash browns” kind of person, you know that potatoes belong on a breakfast plate—and they better be crispy. Here’s how to do it right every time.

How to Make Crispy Potatoes

How to Make Diner-Style Home Fries

How to Make Breakfast Sweet Potatoes

The Right Way to Cut Potatoes for Every Breakfast Dish

Meats

Photo by Caitlin Bensel

It’s no secret that we love bacon, but to tell the truth, all breakfast meats are hard to skip. So whether you’re slicing up a pork roll or just wondering what Canadian bacon is, we’ve got you covered.

How to Make Bacon for a Crowd

How to Make Breakfast Sausage

What Is Canadian Bacon?

What Is Taylor Ham?

What's the Difference Between Cured and Uncured Bacon?

Pancakes and Waffles

PHOTO BY TERESA SABGA

Are you on team pancakes or team waffles? Either way, there’s no denying these treats are breakfast powerhouses. We’ll give you the scoop on how to make them perfectly every time.

How to Make Pancakes at Home

How to Get Creative With Waffle Batter

How to Make Homemade Bisquick

Sweets

Photo By DAniel Agee

Breakfast is built on sweets, from banana bread to doughnuts to biscuits slathered with jam. Or maybe you just want to DIY your Pop Tart? We can get you there.

How to Make Quick Breads

How to Make Scones

How to Make Cinnamon Swirl Toast

How to Make Biscuits

How to Make Pop Tarts

How to Make Doughnuts

Coffee

Photo by Daniel Agee

Ah, coffee, the liquid that gives us the energy to deal with all this other stuff. And since there’s nothing worse than a crappy cup of coffee, check out our guidelines.

The Golden Ratio of Coffee Grounds to Water

How to Make Iced Lattes Without an Espresso Machine

How to Make French Press Coffee

The Best Grocery Store Coffee

The Best At-Home Cold Brew Coffee Makers

The Extra Crispy Guide to Espresso Drinks

Cocktails

Photo by Caitlin Bensel

Whoever decided that brunch was an excuse to get tipsy, we salute you. For those who choose to drink, you’ve got to get to know the classics.

How to Make a Bloody Mary

How to Make Bailey's Irish Cream

How to Make Kahlua

What is a Mimosa?

What's the Difference Between Champagne, Prosecco, and Cava?