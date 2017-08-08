Williams Sonoma is typically a place where I stare longingly at superfluous kitchenware, dreaming of a life where I have a walk-in closet exclusively for all my popover pans and every color Dutch oven made by Le Creuset. Above all else, however, I spend most of my time in the kitchen shop admiring KitchenAid stand mixers. Able to knead dough, whip cream, roll pasta, and spiralize vegetables, the stand mixer is the holy grail of kitchen tools. They also tend to cost over $600. Well, hold onto your aprons, bakers, because Williams Sonoma’s “Biggest Bake Sale” includes many editions of the KitchenAid stand mixer.

The sale, which runs until August 8, offers 20 percent off KitchenAid stand mixers, a free attachment, and free shipping with the promotional code “BAKE.” Various versions of the machine in beautiful sizes and colors are included in the sale, from the super-fancy Professional 600, Design Series, and Metallic Series mixers to the smaller Artisan Mini. Take a minute to catch your breath, then maybe drop one in your cart. Or perhaps send the link to a relative—aren’t the holidays coming up sometime soon?

If you’re already the owner of a KitchenAid stand mixer, don’t get upset. You can still take advantage of the “Biggest Bake Sale” promotion. In addition to dozens of stand mixer attachments from KitchenAid (a grain mill! a slow juicer! an ice cream maker!) you can also buy specialty bowls for the mixer, like a precise heat bowl for tempering chocolate or proofing bread dough. You also may just want to stock up on extra stainless steel bowls and mixing tools, so you never have to stop and wash mid-recipe again.

Additionally, a number of Cuisinart food processors, from the Elite 16-cup to the 3-cup Mini-Prep, are included in the sale. There’s also tons of Williams Sonoma bakeware available for pretty unbeatable prices, so if you’ve been using the same lopsided cake pans for ten years, now may be the time for an upgrade.

The “Biggest Bake Sale” ends today, August 8.