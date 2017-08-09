You're not crazy if you feel like you've been seeing more egg muffin recipes on the internet than usual. According to data from Pinterest, searches for breakfast egg muffins are up 40 percent from this time last year—and for good reason. After all, who doesn't like an easy-to-make, grab-and-go breakfast that's packed with protein and also delicious? And most of these egg muffin recipes are a snap to make, with less than five ingredients and ready to eat in 30 minutes or less.

The best part about these travel-friendly egg muffins? You can make a huge batch of egg muffins in advance, at the beginning of the week, and then pop them out of the container and into the microwave when you're ready to eat them. It's a protein-packed breakfast that you can take into the car or to the office without worrying about crumbs or mess. These egg muffins might just be the easiest way to enjoy hash browns, eggs, bacon, and cheese when you're on the go.



So if you're ready to try making egg muffins yourself, here are 11 recipes you can try out, including paleo and dairy-free egg muffins, carb-free muffins, and even those that are a full breakfast in a single bite.

These paleo egg muffins from My Natural Family are both flavorful and protein-packed. The dairy-free egg muffins are filled with pork breakfast sausage, sweet onion, bell peppers, and spinach, so you're getting your vegetables, too.

These egg muffins from Two Peas and Their Pod are best described as mini frittatas. They're packed with protein from turkey sausage and spinach, as well as cheddar cheese.

If you're looking for a egg muffin recipe with a bit of a kick, try these Southwestern egg muffins from The Recipe Critic. Filled with black beans, chunks of cheddar cheese, and diced tomatoes, these egg muffins are topped with avocado.

These breakfast egg muffins from Dinner at the Zoo are made with chopped spinach, crumbled cooked bacon, and shredded cheddar cheese—and they're ready to eat in 20 minutes.

This carb-free egg muffin recipe from The Happier Homemaker is made with fresh cilantro, ground sausage, eggs, and milk. The spiciness comes from shredded jalapeño Havarti cheese.

These hash brown cups and eggs from The Cozy Cook are like mini-egg and cheese sandwiches, served on a crispy potato crust. Use frozen hash browns to save time.

These egg muffins with ham, kale, and cauliflower rice from Food Faith Fitness have only four ingredients and are paleo-friendly.

These breakfast muffins from Can't Stay Out Of The Kitchen are filled with red and orange peppers, parsley, bacon, and cheese, all cooked on a hash brown crust.

Eat your veggies for breakfast with these easy broccoli cheese and egg muffins from Tastefulventure. Made with broccoli, Monterey Jack shredded cheese, eggs, and thyme, these egg muffins are ready to eat in less than 30 minutes.

If you really want to make sure you're getting your full serving of veggies in the morning, try this recipe for cauliflower cheese egg muffins from My Kids Lick the Bowl. They're made with cauliflower florets, eggs, cheddar cheese, and topped with either baby spinach leaves or cherry tomatoes—or both!

If you like scrambled eggs and hash browns for breakfast so much that you wish you could take them on the road, try this recipe for breakfast muffins with hash brown crust from Play Party Plan. These mini frittatas are also filled with crispy bacon and cheese.