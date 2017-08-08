If I hear one more person passionately describe how healthy their oatmeal is, I’ll start to shake. While everyone should feed themselves as they see fit, I don’t know why oatmeal has been adopted into the bland-but-nutritious diet—sorry, I mean wellness—food darling. To me, oatmeal is the stick-to-your-ribs breakfast my mother encouraged me to eat before walking to school in the winter. It was creamy and thick, dotted with raisins and brown sugar, sometimes topped with a float of half-and-half if we happened to have an open carton in the fridge. While I’m all for sweets at breakfast, the real reason those bowls of oatmeal were so good was the richness. Which is why when I’m looking for comfort, I make brown butter oatmeal. When left to bubble in a hot pan, butter takes on a brunette hue and a nutty scent. It coats whatever it’s cooked with in a golden blanket, and you should try it in your oatmeal.

Directions