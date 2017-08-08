Dunkin' Donuts is in legal hot water over the ingredients in one of their doughnuts. Well, actually, for lack of a certain ingredient: blueberries. According to DNAInfo Chicago, Dunkin’ Donuts is getting sued over fake blueberries in its blueberry doughnuts. Bartosz Grabowski of Chicago (a hotbed of Dunkin’ Donuts locations) filed a class-action lawsuit on July 9, representing over 100 people, all who say they bought blueberry baked goods from Dunkin’ Donuts that did not contain any real fruit. According to the suit, the goodies from Munchkins to crumb cakes, actually contained “imitation blueberries” instead of the real deal.

According to the suit, the blueberries in the Dunkin’ baked goods “resemble, and in fact are specifically made to resemble, actual blueberries or pieces of actual blueberry due to their blue color and round shape.” DNAInfo reports that Dunkin’ Donuts has not yet responded to the suit, and will have until August 30 to respond to the allegations. The initial hearing regarding the suit will be held September 9.

The suit follows controversy over faux blueberries in products advertised as containing blueberries that emerged in late March. A natural foods advocacy group, the Consumer Wellness Center, released a video in the spring claiming that myriad blueberry products including cereal and granola bars, do not include any actual fruit. Reporting on the video, NPR noted that it’s best to check ingredient lists to see if blueberries are listed.

Unfortunately that option was allegedly not easily available to the people suing Dunkin’. DNAInfo reports that the company does not display lists of ingredients alongside their goods, and sometimes use images of real blueberries next to images of menu items, which the suit claims is misleading to customers. It will be at least a month before there’s any courtroom action on Grabowski’s class-action suit, but in the meantime, best to take NPR’s advice and check ingredient lists wherever they’re available to see what you’re actually eating.