For the first time in its 80-year history, Krispy Kreme will be covering their signature glazed doughnuts in chocolate. The occasion? The total solar eclipse that'll cut through the entire continental United States on Monday, August 21, naturally. And what better way to celebrate this celestial event than by eclipsing the classic glazed doughnut with chocolate for the very first time?

But much like the solar eclipse itself, these Krispy Kreme chocolate glazed doughnuts will only be here for a short time. According to a press release sent to Extra Crispy, customers will only be able to taste these rare, chocolate-glazed Krispy Kreme doughnuts on the day of eclipse, and on Saturday, August 19 and Sunday, August 20, during select stores' evening Hot Light hours.

For those who are woefully unfamiliar, Krispy Kreme's Hot Light hours are when the doughnuts are actually being made and glazed inside the store. The storefront's signature red neon light lights up while the glazing is happening. During this special eclipse promotion, "Guests who visit participating Krispy Kreme shops can see the chocolate glaze waterfall as the doughnuts are prepared," in lieu of the classic white sugar glaze.

The process looks as amazing as it sounds, and it probably smells even better.

Photo Courtesy Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme is calling it "the tastiest eclipse in history," and we can't exactly disagree. To find out when and where to get a chocolate glazed Krispy Kreme doughnut, visit the company's website. No solar eclipse glasses required.