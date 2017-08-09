Just about every time I have people over for breakfast I make a frittata. Though the egg dish looks just as stunning on a plate as slice of quiche or an omelet, when I make a frittata, I spend no extra time crimping the edges of pastry dough, nor do I end up glued to the stove with a spatula in hand. Frittatas are low-maintenance: They start on the stove, then get plunked into the oven. While a classic frittata can be home to anything from sausage to chickpeas to leftover roasted vegetables, I find the look of a twisty zoodles—oh yes, I’m talking zucchini noodles—swirling their way through the bright yellow egg to be truly satisfying.

Begin by spiralizing 2 whole vegetables—here’s where you can get creative with the definition of “zoodle.” Zucchini, the vegetables that gave the zoodle its name, will obviously do your frittata justice, but why not get busy with beet, yellow squash, sweet potato, bell pepper, or parsnip? Pick 2 that you think might taste good (read: happen to have in the fridge already) and get spiralizing. If the zoodle strands are extremely long, cut the pile of zoodles in half.

Meanwhile, whisk together 8 large eggs with ½ cup whole milk. Season with kosher salt and black pepper. Of course the eggs are the star of a frittata, but set them aside for a moment.

Heat a large oven-safe skillet over medium and preheat your oven to 350ºF. Toss a few tablespoons of olive oil into the hot pan and add ½ cup chopped sweet onion and ½ tablespoon minced garlic. Sauté for a few minutes, then toss in the prepared zoodles and sauté until cooked. Note that the vegetables may wilt a bit at they cook, so feel free to toss in more at this stage.

If you’re looking for more protein than egg, toss in ½ cup cooked chickpeas, sliced breakfast sausage, or cubed tofu.

Pour the eggs into the pan with the vegetables and carefully transfer the pan to the oven. Bake the frittata for 25-30 minutes, or until just set. Top the frittata with a shower of salty grated pecorino cheese.