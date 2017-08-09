Meat-lover’s pizza and beer. Steak and wine. A juicy burger and a cocktail. Meat and booze sounds like anyone’s dream, but one butcher shop is taking this combo to a whole new level by infusing sausages with...get this...Red Bull and vodka. (If you just threw up in your mouth a little bit, we totally feel you.) Maguire Meats, located in the Northern Irish town of Irvinestown, has started selling this horrifying catastrophe this summer. Yep, we’re talking boozy bangers that can get you tipsy off the worst mixed drink in the world, if you’d ever want to do that.

Keelan Maguire told Belfast Live that the shop was trying to think of "the craziest" combo they could come up with:

"We were thinking about the sausage range for the summer and this was the craziest one we could think of. So we gave it a go and it worked out very well and they are very popular. We also added a spicy beef one which is doing well too."

Yeah, well, spicy beef is considerably different than a drink that tastes like carbonated, liquified Smarties. But still, Maguire defends the sausage infusion. "It is something different for the BBQ this summer," he told Belfast Live. "We have a few other ideas up our sleeve, so keep an eye out."

It sounds repulsive, but Maguire Meats has received quite a bit of attention from their new creation. After posting a picture of the sausages (complete with two cans of Red Bull and a bottle of Smirnoff) on Facebook, the post received almost 2000 comments, mostly of people tagging their friends. After all, it isn't something you'd want to try by yourself. This is a breakfast that’ll give you a hangover.