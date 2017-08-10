Popular cast iron cookware company Le Creuset, known for its colorful Dutch ovens and bakers, is planning a massive three-day factory sale next month. Running from September 28 through October 1, the sale will take place at the Le Creuset factory in Nashville, Tennessee. Sadly, this means no online shopping in your pajamas. While you do have to buy a ticket to shop earlier—when you’ll be sure to find the best stuff—you should know that the money is going to charity. This is Le Creuset’s third “Factory to Table” event, and 100 percent of the ticket sales from the event will go to to The Nashville Food Project and The Second Harvest Food Bank.

The “Factory to Table” sale will feature items from all categories of the Le Creuset archive, including cast iron, stoneware, enamel on steel, stainless steel, tools, and accessories. Discounted items can be up to 70 percent off. If you didn’t just tear up a little, consider that this adorable yellow Dutch oven is regularly priced at $325 and will be discounted 70 percent, meaning you could take it home for just about $100. Let that sink in.

According to Le Creuset’s website, shopping times will be scheduled throughout the event, starting with a $25 VIP ticket. VIP shopping will include free drinks and snacks, as well as live music, chef’s demos, and opportunities to enter giveaways. Friday and Saturday “early bird” shopping sessions will both be $10, and the rest of the weekend will be free. Ticket sales are open now, so scoop them up while you can.

Not sure whether you need a Le Creuset?

You can also embrace a farmhouse chic aesthetic and store Orange-Cranberry Honey Butter in one of their mini-cocottes or make coffee in their stoneware French press.