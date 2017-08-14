Kind of like a Pop-Tart mashed up with a turnover, Toaster Strudels are jam and cream cheese-filled pockets just waiting for you to toast and cover with a splatter or frosting. While we can’t deny that the store-bought version of Toaster Strudels are delicious when devoured in two bites, they also kind of taste like chemicals. So here’s how to make them yourself.
It’s actually way easier than it looks: Start with frozen phyllo dough and brush it with melted butter. Then fold the pastry and brush with egg wash. Add a bit of cream cheese and jam (or just jam. Or Nutella. Or peanut butter. Or apple butter. Or—OK, anything you want). Fold the phyllo around the fillings and bake the pastry until golden brown. If you want to mimic the store-bought version’s icing piping bag, just fill a sandwich bag with a glaze of a few tablespoons powdered sugar and 1 tablespoon milk. Snip off a corner of the bag and go wild.
DIY Toaster Strudel
- Yields: 4 toaster strudels
- Cook Time: 15 minutes
- Hands-On Time: 10 minutes
- Total Time: 25 minutes
Ingredients
Directions
Beat the egg really well with about 2 tablespoons of water to make a very runny egg wash.
Lay out a single sheet of phyllo dough and lightly brush with melted butter. Fold in half, gently pressing the two long sides together. Again, brush lightly with butter.
Mentally divide the dough into 4 quadrants. In the second quadrant, lay out some thin slices of cream cheese, leaving 1 inch on both the top and bottom un-cheesed.
Top with whatever else you want: a schmear of jam, a sprinkle of cinnamon sugar, a squiggle of jam, a drizzle of honey.
Brush all the exposed phyllo with egg wash. Fold the first quadrant over the cream cheese quadrant, and press the top and bottom edges around it. Now brush it again with a little bit more egg wash.
Gently fold the filled section over onto quadrant three. Repeat with the egg wash. Fold the top and bottom edges onto the toaster strudel, like a burrito. Brush the folded parts with egg wash. Bring the fourth and final quadrant over the filled part and gently smooth it all out. Repeat with more sheets of phyllo dough until you’re sick of making these.
Preheat your oven to 350°F. Brush a baking sheet with butter, then lay out the strudels. Brush the tops with more melted butter. Bake for about 15 minutes until nice and golden brown. Cool completely.
Once cool, package them in a way they won’t get destroyed in your freezer. To reheat, microwave for 1 minute, then cook in a toaster oven until you’ve reached your desired level of toastiness.