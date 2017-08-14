Kind of like a Pop-Tart mashed up with a turnover, Toaster Strudels are jam and cream cheese-filled pockets just waiting for you to toast and cover with a splatter or frosting. While we can’t deny that the store-bought version of Toaster Strudels are delicious when devoured in two bites, they also kind of taste like chemicals. So here’s how to make them yourself.

It’s actually way easier than it looks: Start with frozen phyllo dough and brush it with melted butter. Then fold the pastry and brush with egg wash. Add a bit of cream cheese and jam (or just jam. Or Nutella. Or peanut butter. Or apple butter. Or—OK, anything you want). Fold the phyllo around the fillings and bake the pastry until golden brown. If you want to mimic the store-bought version’s icing piping bag, just fill a sandwich bag with a glaze of a few tablespoons powdered sugar and 1 tablespoon milk. Snip off a corner of the bag and go wild.

DIY Toaster Strudel

Yields: 4 toaster strudels

4 toaster strudels Cook Time: 15 minutes

15 minutes Hands-On Time: 10 minutes

10 minutes Total Time: 25 minutes

Ingredients

1 box of thawed phyllo dough

About half a stick of Land O'Lakes Salted Butter, melted

1 egg

1 block of cream cheese

Additional fillings: jam, cinnamon sugar, fruit butter, peanut butter, optional

Directions