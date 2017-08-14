Hershey, the famous chocolate company based Pennsylvania has announced that it is opening a new, chocolatey facility that will allow people to get really up close and personal with chocolate. Melt Spa, a chocolate-themed Hershey spa, will open on September 12 in Derry Township, Pennsylvania according to Penn Live. And get this, the spa will be located on, you guessed it! Chocolate Avenue, in none other than The Hotel Hershey. The spa will include “exclusive Hershey’s dark chocolate treatments,” the spa’s site reports, as well as massages, facials, and salon services such as hairstyling and cuts, makeup application, and manicures.

This experience sounds good enough to eat, but really it’s about getting chocolate all over, rather than in the body. Several of the treatments include chocolate and other treats, from coconut, raspberries, which are used in scrubs and wraps.

But don’t worry, it’s not the case that a person walks into the spa and gets slathered in melted Hershey’s bars—as a hotel spa, most of the treatments are what a person would expect: straight-forward massages and other relaxing, luxury services. Luxury applies to both the nature of the services and the cost: a 50 minute aromatherapy massage will cost $95.

It’s still about a month until the spa opens, but it is currently taking appointments. So if you’re in Pennsylvania and feeling chocolicious and in the mood to relax, head on over the Chocolate Ave.