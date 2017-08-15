It won’t ever be a viable destination for your next Sunday brunch, but southern-fried fast food chain Chick-fil-A has upped its breakfast game in recent times. Last year the poultry purveyor introduced a grilled chicken and egg white biscuit for those who want to start their day with some leaner proteins. But if you’ve ever woken up with a craving for chicken nuggets, this new menu item is for you.

This week, Chick-fil-A introduced the “Hash Brown Scramble,” their first take on the increasingly popular breakfast bowl. It consists of tater tot-style hash browns, Chick-fil-A nuggets, and a medley of monterey jack and cheddar cheese, all smothered in jalapeno salsa. You can also swap in sausage if you’re the sort of closed-minded individual who believes it’s unnatural for chicken nuggets to be part of a breakfast.

According to Amanda Norris, senior director of menu development, this hearty bowl is a concerted effort to cash in on an emerging trend. "We've definitely seen an increase in popularity for breakfast bowls...It is a great fit for those seeking a delicious and hearty breakfast that is also packed with protein." Norris also said that some (mostly seasonal) menu items will be swapped out to make way for the new breakfast item, including their biscuit platter with gravy. Those who start their day by carbo-loading at Chick-fil-A need not fear, however, as the Hash Brown Scramble will also be available as a breakfast burrito.

There’s no replacing the classic chicken and biscuit, but it’s interesting to see Chick-fil-A taking a more progressive approach to its morning menu. Between this bowl and the Naked Egg Taco from Taco Bell available soon, are we seeing the beginning of a fast food breakfast arms race? Only time will tell.