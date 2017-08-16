Over the weekend, I was with my boyfriend's family at the beach. His mom very kindly made us breakfast, and one morning, she made what she called a Marty Wilson. A what? Apparently, that's what she grew up calling what I have always known as toad-in-a-hole or egg-in-a-hole: that delicious, ubiquitous dish of an egg fried in bread. And those names? They are so, so far from the only names for this breakfast dish.

The good folks at Eater did a deep-dive into the origins of the simple breakfast. The first time a recipe for the dish appeared in print, in Fannie Farmer's Boston Cooking School Cookbook, it was called "egg with a hat,"calling for the bread's center cut-out to be served on top of the egg, as its "hat." And it's popped up again and again in popular culture: in the movie Moonstruck, where it's called uova nel cestino, or "egg in a trashcan," in the film Moon Over Miami, in which it's called "gashouse eggs" (which may come from the German gasthaus, or "guesthouse") and in the movie V for Vendetta, they called it "egg-in-the-basket."

For those of you keeping score, that's seven different names already. And we're just getting started. I scoured the internet for all the different names people have for the dish, including go through nearly 350 comments on a SeriousEats thread, 171 comments on a New York Times Cooking recipe, and already compiled lists by HuffingtonPost and Chicago Foodies. I only included names that had more than one nod. Ready?

An egg-in-a-frame by any other name would taste as good. Photo by LauriPatterson via Getty Images

(Almost) every single thing you could call eggs fried in bread: