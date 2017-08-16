Over the weekend, I was with my boyfriend's family at the beach. His mom very kindly made us breakfast, and one morning, she made what she called a Marty Wilson. A what? Apparently, that's what she grew up calling what I have always known as toad-in-a-hole or egg-in-a-hole: that delicious, ubiquitous dish of an egg fried in bread. And those names? They are so, so far from the only names for this breakfast dish. 

The good folks at Eater did a deep-dive into the origins of the simple breakfast. The first time a recipe for the dish appeared in print, in Fannie Farmer's Boston Cooking School Cookbook, it was called "egg with a hat,"calling for the bread's center cut-out to be served on top of the egg, as its "hat." And it's popped up again and again in popular culture: in the movie Moonstruck, where it's called uova nel cestino, or "egg in a trashcan," in the film Moon Over Miami, in which it's called "gashouse eggs" (which may come from the German gasthaus, or "guesthouse") and in the movie V for Vendetta, they called it "egg-in-the-basket." 

For those of you keeping score, that's seven different names already. And we're just getting started. I scoured the internet for all the different names people have for the dish, including go through nearly 350 comments on a SeriousEats thread, 171 comments on a New York Times Cooking recipe, and already compiled lists by HuffingtonPost and Chicago Foodies. I only included names that had more than one nod. Ready? 

An egg-in-a-frame by any other name would taste as good. 
Photo by LauriPatterson via Getty Images 

(Almost) every single thing you could call eggs fried in bread:

  1. Egg-in-a-hole
  2. Egg-with-a-hat
  3. Egg-in-a-trashcan
  4. Egg-in-the-basket
  5. Egg-in-a-nest 
  6. Egg-in-the-middle
  7. Egg-in-a-cage
  8. Egg-in-a-window
  9. Egg-in-a-pocket
  10. Egg-in-a-well
  11. Egg-in-a-boat
  12. Egg-in-a-frame (or Framed egg) 
  13. Egg-in-a-blanket
  14. Egg-on-an-island
  15. Egg-in-jail
  16. Bird's nest
  17. Bird drop
  18. Birdie-in-a-basket
  19. Toad-in-a-hole
  20. Toad-in-the-road
  21. Frog-in-the-pond
  22. Bull's eye 
  23. Ox eye egg
  24. Camel's eyes
  25. Elephant tracks
  26. Marty Wilson
  27. Betty Jane
  28. Mary Jane
  29. Adam and Eve on a raft 
  30. The Popeye
  31. One-eyed Susie
  32. One-eyed Jack
  33. One-eyed Pete
  34. One-eye pirate
  35. Lazy-eyed pirate
  36. One-eyed Egyptians
  37. One-eyed Texans
  38. A man in a raft
  39. Fireman's toast
  40. Cowboy eggs
  41. Hobo toast
  42. Rocky Mountain toast
  43. Polish eggs
  44. Lighthouse eggs
  45. Birmingham eggs
  46. Hot house eggs [Ed. note: Mentioned in D is for Dahl by Roald Dahl.)
  47. Guesthouse eggs
  48. Gashouse egg
  49. Gaslight egg
  50. Knot-hole eggs
  51. Goldmine egg
  52. Circus toast
  53. Sunshine eggs
  54. Hol[e]y eggs
  55. Hole-in-one 
  56. Hocus Pocus egg
  57. Peek-a-boo eggs
  58. Bregg
  59. Toast Tits
  60. Spit in the eye
  61. Cartwheel
  62. Diamond toast
  63. Baby in a buggy
  64. Doughnut egg
  65. Toast with a tummy (or Belly-Button egg) 
  66. Moon Over Miami eggs