If you’ve ever been in the midst of smearing Nutella on whatever you could find in your fridge and thought Wow, I wish I could pay to eat this at a restaurant, look no further. Tella Balls Dessert Bar in Sydney, Australia, specializes in Nutella-rich dishes, from Nutella-stuffed waffle sandwiches and stacks of Nutella-leaden pancakes to Nutella milkshakes topped with Nutella-filled doughnuts.

The most intriguing dish, however, is Tella Balls’s Pastatella, which is in fact fettuccine pasta tossed with Nutella and topped with ice cream and shaved chocolate. Sounds odd, but hey, if Nutella toast is an acceptable breakfast, isn’t this? Looks like Chicago’s Nutella Cafe, which opened early this summer, may have some competition.

I’m fully convinced Nutella works on most sweet breakfast foods. Seriously, it's like peanut butter, but chocolatey—how could it not? Yet at this point, I tend to find weirder uses for the chocolate-hazelnut spread, like this Pastatella, way more exciting than eating another Nutella scone.

If you can’t make it to Tella Balls any time soon, here are a few other slightly strange—yet deeply intriguing—ideas for using Nutella.

Nutella fries, available at Butter in Sydney, Australia, would actually be pretty easy to make for yourself at home: Just grab an order of fries from any restaurant, microwave some Nutella until it's runny, then get drizzling.

Or perhaps a Nutella burger is more your speed. Food blogger Samantha Schnur of The Naughty Fork froze a disk of Nutella, coated it in batter, and deep-fried the mixture before sandwiching it between a halved doughnut.

For the truly ambitious, allow me to present chocolate cheese toast, which can be made very simply by covering a respectable Nutella-spread piece of toast with a shower of sharp Cheddar cheese. Woof.

Finally, if eating Nutella just isn’t your thing, you could try dyeing your hair with it. Y’know, for the story.