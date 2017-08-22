The main reason it's taken me so long to come around to trying any recipes for energy ball is the name. The phrase energy ball conjures up images of chalky, freeze-dried hunks of protein powder or, at best, orbs of energy that belong in an anime. But once you get over the name, you too will realize that energy balls are the ultimate grab-and-go breakfast. (You can also start calling them energy bites instead. It's a much more pleasant name, isn't it?) Energy balls are perfect for meal-prepping because you can make a big batch in less than 10 minutes, and you don't have to bake or cook them before eating.

No-bake energy bites are usually packed with protein, be it from walnuts or almonds or peanut butter, and often sweetened with natural sugars from fruits or honey. Plus, they're delicious—closer to eating a cookie (or sometimes even raw cookie dough, if you pick the right recipe) for breakfast than a chalky, unsatisfying protein bar.

There's a good chance you have all the equipment and ingredients you need to make some no-bake energy bites in your pantry right now. So get over the name and give one of these 11 energy ball recipes a shot.

If you're looking for an easy, no-bake energy ball recipe, try this one from The Happier Homemaker. It's only got five ingredients, including oats, peanut butter, honey, white chocolate chips, and peanut butter chips.

These no-bake brownie energy bites from Jessica in the Kitchen are basically dessert for breakfast. They're made with walnuts, almonds, chopped dates, and unsweetened cocoa powder, then rolled in shredded coconut flakes.

These fruity breakfast bites from My Kids Lick the Bowl are best served cold, since they're made with frozen strawberries. These energy bites also have oats, sunflower seeds, coconut flour, and coconut oil.

These paleo energy balls from Food Faith Fitness are cocktail-inspired, made with rum extract and raisins. They're also packed with protein, made with chopped nuts, almond meal or coconut flour, nut butter, raw honey, and vanilla protein powder.

Instead of eating cookies for breakfast, try these oatmeal raisin cookie energy bites from Two Peas and Their Pod. They're made with rolled oats, ground flaxseed, chia seeds, almond butter, honey, and raisins, and they only take minutes to make.

Get your caffeine fix as you eat your breakfast with these matcha green tea energy bites from Living Well Mom. Made with matcha green tea powder, almond flour, maple syrup, and coconut oil, these energy balls are rolled in shredded coconut.

Eating these orange vanilla energy balls from Little Bits Of is almost like eating mini-Creamsicles for breakfast. They're packed with fruit, including dried apricots, pitted dates, orange zest, and orange juice.

Filled with marshmallow bits and chocolate chips, these s'mores energy bites from Two Peas and Their Pod are also made with rolled oats, chia seeds, peanut butter, and crushed graham crackers for the full summertime s'mores experience.

This lemon blueberry energy bites recipe from The Recipe Rebel only calls for five ingredients: a lemon, dried blueberries, quick-cooking oats, honey, and sliced almonds. Plus, it only takes 15 minutes to make!

These four-ingredient energy bites from Baking Ginger take only five minutes to make and are packed with protein and also Nutella, so what's not to love?

If you're looking for an easy way to eat more veggies for breakfast, try this carrot oat energy bites recipe My Kids Lick the Bowl. They're made with real carrots, oats, sunflower seeds, dates, dried ginger, and coconut oil—and then rolled in shredded coconut at the end for added sweetness.