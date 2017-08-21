Starbucks might not be the first place you think of to serve sushi, let alone sushi burritos. But here we are. Yes, Starbucks sushi burritos are a thing that now exist. Called the Chicken Maki Roll, the wrap is described in a press release from the Seattle-based company as, "A classic California chicken burrito with a twist." The "twist" is that this burrito is rolled up in nori, or seaweed, instead of a corn or flour tortilla. The hand roll is filled with shredded chicken and rice, along with "fire roasted tomatillo salsa, lime crema, fresh cucumber and pickled cabbage with onions, avocado and crispy onion."

Before you race out to get a Starbucks sushi burrito, you should know that there is a catch. This special sandwich is part of the Seattle-based company's new Starbucks Mercato lunch menu, and it's currently only available in two stores, both in Chicago. They opened last week, and they're both located in Chicago: one at LaSalle and Monroe in the Loop, the other at 35th and State Streets in Bronzeville.

There are a few other special menu items at these two new Starbucks stores in Chicago, including a sandwich with chimichurri chicken and Manchego cheese, a three-cheese grilled cheese sandwich with literal burrata, and an organic tomato basil soup.

No word on whether or not the Starbucks sushi burrito—and the Starbucks Mercato—will be coming to other locations, if at all. But I'm sure that's one Starbucks food that'll pair perfectly with the Pink Drink.