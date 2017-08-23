People clearly think avocado toast has a lot of power. Some believe it to be the only breakfast worth sharing on Instagram. Others think avocado toast prevents millennials from being able to afford a house. Now, it turns out some men think avocado toast makes their hair stronger. According to a study conducted by Dove for the Dove Men+Care Hair Census, in a group of 2,000 men aged 25 to 55, 1 in 4 are convinced that eating avocado toast will improve the look of their hair. Cue 4 in 4 women facepalming.

Sure, avocados are full of good-for-you monounsaturated fats like oleic acid. Over time, eating plenty of such fats can help protect against heart disease and high blood pressure, and can also be great for hair moisturizing and growth. However, munching on a slice of avo toast at brunch probably isn’t the best way to quickly improve the appearance of your hair.

To really take advantage of avocado’s hair-boosting properties, try making an avocado hair mask:

Grab an avocado, cut it in half, and remove the pit—watch out for avocado hand! Scoop both halves of the avocado flesh into a bowl and mash it well with a fork. Slowly stream in 2 tablespoons olive oil and mix well. Finally, stir in 2 teaspoons lemon juice and 1 teaspoon honey. You can whip the mixture in a food processor or blender, but it’s not necessary.

Throw a towel around your shoulders and dampen your hair slightly. Spread most—not all—of the mask onto your hair, massaging it in well. Slick your hair back, or if it’s long, twist it into a bun.

Don’t let the rest of the mask go to waste: Smear the remaining avocado mask over a piece of toast and top with chile flakes and sea salt.

Sit in the sun to further activate the hair mask and enjoy a snack outside. Can’t you feel your hair thanking you?