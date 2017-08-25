If you dream of eating popsicles for breakfast every single day, welcome to the world of yogurt bark. Yogurt bark is basically yogurt that's been frozen into a slab and then broken into smaller pieces. Think peanut brittle, except with yogurt and fruit, and granola instead of sugar and peanuts. Yogurt bark is like a frozen parfait, and it might be the easiest way to eat yogurt when you're on the move. Because it's frozen solid, you don't need any utensils, and there's no risk of spilling.

It's also super easy to make, with no baking required. Really, the whole process of making yogurt bark takes less than 15 minutes. All you have to do is line a rimmed baking sheet with wax or parchment paper. Then take your yogurt, any type and any flavor, and pour it out onto the sheet. Cover it with your toppings of choice, and pop the whole thing in your freezer for at least three hours, or until frozen. Then break it into pieces and enjoy.

Once you've got the technique down, you should play around with ingredients. This is where yogurt bark gets really fun. Yogurt is basically a blank canvas, and you can use any flavor with any combination of toppings. And you don't have to make a ton of yogurt bark at once. Yogurt bark is a great way to use up leftover yogurt; just use a smaller pan or even line a shallow plate with wax paper instead of a full-size baking sheet.

Yogurt bark also a great way to use up whatever fruit you have in the fridge or nuts and granola you have in the pantry. Just plop those goodies on top of your yogurt, pop the whole thing in the freezer, and eat what's basically a popsicle for breakfast.

If you're looking for some inspiration to get started on your yogurt bark journey, here are six different, super-easy yogurt bark recipes with just four ingredients.