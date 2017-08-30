Is there anything Chick-fil-A can do to ease the sorrow of phasing out their chicken salad sandwich from the menu? Short of resurrecting the lunchtime staple, not exactly. But while we recover from their fowl play, perhaps this will soften the blow: Chick-fil-A is offering customers free breakfast from August 31, 2017 to September 30, 2017.

Claiming your free breakfast is simple. Simply download the Chick-fil-A One app and place a mobile order or scan the “My Card” QR code via the app (you can enjoy one free breakfast per account).

“One” app users can then indulge in a Chick-fil-A Chicken Biscuit, Egg White Grill, or Hash Brown Scramble Bowl (we’re team Hash Brown). By using the app, you’ll also get to skip the line once you’re ready to pick up your food. The offer only runs during breakfast hours. But seeing as the iconic chicken salad sandwich retires on September 30th, we’ve already got lunch covered through, oh, the end of next month.

Read the full rules here.

This story originally appeared on Southernliving.com.