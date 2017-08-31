There’s nothing more disappointing than sitting down to breakfast and biting into limp, soggy potatoes. No potato should have to meet this sad fate, so we’ve got a foolproof method to getting crispy potatoes every time.

Start with russet potatoes, which are extra-starchy (starch = crispiness). Next, you want to slice the potatoes just thin enough to get crispy, but not so thin that they become potato chips. Before frying, parboil them until just tender—this helps ensure the inside of the potatoes get fully cooked without burning the outside. After boiling, dry the potatoes really well, otherwise that excess water will turn into steam, rendering your potatoes mushy instead of crispy. Toss dry potatoes into a super-hot skillet coated with oil, and smash them with a spatula to really get them sizzling.

Crispy Breakfast Potatoes

Photo by Time inc. Video Studio

Yields: 3 russet potatoes' worth of breakfast potatoes

3 russet potatoes' worth of breakfast potatoes Cook Time: 20 minutes

20 minutes Hands-On Time: 5 minutes

5 minutes Total Time: 25 minutes

Ingredients

3 russet potatoes

A few tablespoons olive oil

Salt and pepper

Sliced peppers and onions, optional

Directions