There’s nothing more disappointing than sitting down to breakfast and biting into limp, soggy potatoes. No potato should have to meet this sad fate, so we’ve got a foolproof method to getting crispy potatoes every time.
Start with russet potatoes, which are extra-starchy (starch = crispiness). Next, you want to slice the potatoes just thin enough to get crispy, but not so thin that they become potato chips. Before frying, parboil them until just tender—this helps ensure the inside of the potatoes get fully cooked without burning the outside. After boiling, dry the potatoes really well, otherwise that excess water will turn into steam, rendering your potatoes mushy instead of crispy. Toss dry potatoes into a super-hot skillet coated with oil, and smash them with a spatula to really get them sizzling.
Crispy Breakfast Potatoes
- Yields: 3 russet potatoes' worth of breakfast potatoes
- Cook Time: 20 minutes
- Hands-On Time: 5 minutes
- Total Time: 25 minutes
Ingredients
Directions
Slice potatoes into ⅛-inch rounds.
Bring a medium pot of water to boil. Toss in the potatoes, and cook until just until you can barely pierce with a fork, like how it feels when you are picking up a cucumber slice in a salad.
Drain potatoes into a colander, give them a good shake, then lay them out on a tray lined with paper towels.
Heat a heavy-bottom skillet over high heat for a few minutes, then coat the bottom with about ⅛-inch of olive oil.
If you want to add onions or peppers to your potatoes, sauté them in a separate skillet over medium heat slicked with a tablespoon of olive oil until tender, then toss into a bowl.
Put your potatoes in a small bowl with the onions and peppers if using, and toss with some salt and pepper.
Carefully tip the whole mess into the hot skillet, spread out a bit with a flat-bottomed spatula, then smash the potatoes down and make them sizzle. Give them a bit of time to brown, then flip. It’s OK if they don’t stay in a solid mass since we’re not making hash browns or potato pancakes.