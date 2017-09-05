Back in June, the internet discovered glow-in-the-dark doughnuts, and the luminescent treat quickly went viral. Created by chef Christopher Thé, the glow-in-the-dark doughnut—or Glonut, as he calls it—is basically a regular doughnut that's dipped in a glow-in-the-dark frosting, made by adding vitamin B to the glaze. The result is a pastry that glows neon under a black light and looks sick in photos. There's one tiny problem for those who want to try it: The original glow-in-the-dark doughnut is only available at Thé's shop Black Star Pastry in Newtown, Australia.

But because this is still the internet, several intrepid home cooks and YouTubers took it upon themselves to make their own Glonuts at home rather than make the trip to Australia to give them a taste. The results are, in a word, varied—especially when it comes to the actual taste of the vitamin-enriched doughnut glaze. But hey, at least these DIY glow-in-the-dark doughnuts look good, and that's really all that matters, right?

Check out three different types of glow-in-the-dark doughnut recipes, below.

Glow-in-the-Dark Doughnuts

Rob from the YouTube channel ThreadBanger (which has 3.7 million subscribers and has created such DIY treats as deep-fried beer) tackled DIY glow-in-the-dark doughnuts on his channel. And though he had little trouble smashing up vitamins and mixing it together with canned frosting, Rob had some challenges with the actual homemade doughnut part of the recipe. So he grabbed three dozen original glazed doughnuts from Krispy Kreme (minus the one he ate in the car) and topped them with the homemade glow-in-the-dark frosting. And though they glowed under the blacklight, the DIY Glonuts' taste left something to be desired.

Vegan Glow-in-the-Dark Doughnuts

Crazy Instagram-friendly food can be made vegan, too. Cami of Supreme Banana was inspired by ThreadBanger's video to make her own DIY glow-in-the-dark doughnuts—except vegan. Her baked vegan doughnuts definitely glowed (and she was actually successful in her quest to make doughnuts for scratch), but like Rob, she was a little freaked out by the vitamin-y aftertaste.

Glow-in-the-Dark Ice Cream Stuffed Doughnuts

In this trending video, the folks behind the YouTube channel HellthyJunkFood took glow-in-the-dark doughnuts one step further by stuffing them with ice cream. Yes, glow-in-the-dark ice cream stuffed doughnuts, in what might be the ultimate Instagram food mashup. After making both the ice cream and the doughnut from scratch, Julia of HellthyJunkFood realized she had been using wrong type of vitamin B—but at least she knew to cut the weird aftertaste of the vitamin with some citrus so they didn't taste as gross. (They might still be gross though. After all, they're glow-in-the-dark doughnuts.)