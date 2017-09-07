Cider Doughnuts with Maple-Tahini Glaze

We make old-fashioned, cake-style cider doughnuts even more irresistible by adding maple frosting laced with nutty tahini. Look for tahini in the supermarket’s international aisle or at Mediterranean markets. It’s an incredibly versatile flavor booster, simple yet sophisticated, like peanut butter with a passport.





Preheat oven to 350°F.

Combine apple cider and apples in a saucepan over medium-high; cover, and cook 10 minutes. Uncover, and cook 2 minutes. Remove from heat; cool 10 minutes. Pour apple mixture into a blender; process until smooth.

Lightly spoon flour into dry measuring cups; level with a knife. Combine flour, baking powder, baking soda, cinnamon, and salt in a medium bowl; stir with a whisk.

Combine apple mixture, sugar, yogurt, oil, and egg in a medium bowl; stir with a whisk. Add yogurt mixture to flour mixture, and stir until combined.

Coat doughnut pans with cooking spray. Spoon batter evenly into 12 cavities. Bake at 350°F for 12 minutes or until doughnuts spring back when lightly pressed. Cool in pan for 2 minutes. Invert doughnuts onto a wire rack. Cool completely.