Please don’t cast off a spiralizer as an unnecessary unitasker. Though the tool has become the centerpiece in kitchens off Those Who Do Not Eat Pasta, spiralizers should be used to make so much more than zoodles. If you’re not sure where to start, I’m here for you. Even though I didn’t realize it in the moment, I actually began creating this recipe for a spiralized fruit salad over 10 years ago. It started with my mom’s Johnny apple peeler, which is basically an old-timey spiralizer—I mean, just look at the thing, the two tools are practically identical.

Just like the apple peeler my mom has. Photo via amazon

I loved that apple peeler. For years, my favorite snack routine was to cut tart green apples into thin spirals and dunk them in honey. Cut to 2017, where zucchini (and other vegetable) noodles are so common we barely need to explain them. As I spiralized a sweet potato for a fritatta one morning, I thought of the apple slices I used to make. I abandoned my vegetable straws and went out to buy fruit.

The result was delightful: A spiralized fruit salad is sweet and tart, and seriously fun to twirl around with a fork. Start by peeling one small cantaloupe and 1 small honeydew. Spiralize both melons and drop them into a large bowl.

Peel a small pineapple and spiralize it—note that it won’t cut into noodles or ribbons, but into thin slices. Add pineapple slices to the bowl with the melon.

If you’d like, wash an orange and spiralize it with the peel on. You’ll have to serve it this way, so feel free to omit it if you’ll be annoyed separating the fruit from the peel after serving.

Juice 2 lemons (zest 1 and set it aside) and mix with 2 teaspoons water in a shallow bowl. Spiralize 1 green apple and place it in the bowl, covering it with the lemon juice.

Fish the apple noodles from the lemon juice and toss them into the bowl with the other fruits. Add ½ cup sliced blackberries or raspberries.

Whisk 2 tablespoons fresh orange juice, 2 teaspoons honey, ¼ teaspoon vanilla extract, and a pinch of kosher salt into the bowl of lemon juice.

Toss the fruit salad with half the dressing and a few teaspoons finely sliced mint. Taste, then add more dressing if you’d like. Serve twists of the fruit salad solo, or with a scoop or two of yogurt.