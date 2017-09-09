If you spent any time on the internet a few years ago, you’re familiar with people asking if something will waffle. Of course, many weird ingredients that were not at all likely to waffle were tried (mac and cheese, for example, unsurprisingly makes a terrible waffle). One ingredient, however, works such wonders that it haunts me. When gently smushed in a waffle iron, biscuit dough—from the can or from scratch—becomes a buttery, flaky, textured treat. It is somehow not a waffle nor a biscuit, yet at the same time, it is both. Regardless of what they are, waffled biscuits should always be eaten quickly, when they’re still warm.

Grab a tube of thick-cut canned biscuits or whip up a quick biscuit batter from scratch or via Bisquick. Roll and cut out the biscuits or separate them into rounds.

Brush melted butter over the grooves of a waffle iron and place 1 biscuit onto the center of each section of the iron (this will work whether your iron makes one large waffle or several small ones). Close the lid—no need to smoosh it down firmly like you would waffle batter. Cook the biscuits until they’ve browned enough to your liking. This should make 4 small waffle biscuits. If you’re using an iron that makes one large waffle, drop an additional biscuit into the center of the iron. You get where I’m going—this makes 1 large waffle biscuit.

Place the finished biscuit waffles onto a baking sheet and slide it into a 350ºF oven to keep the buttery treats warm while you finished cooking. Turn the waffles over every few minutes to ensure optimal crispiness.

At this point, you can take your waffle biscuits in two directions: biscuits and gravy or chicken and waffles. If the former, prepare a batch of thick sausage gravy. If the latter, you have another few choices to make: Will you go with classic buttermilk-battered fried chicken, or will you get creative, and fry chicken with a sweet and spicy General Tso’s sauce? Or maybe you’ll forgo the chicken altogether and fry a few chunks of crispy cauliflower?

Cover your waffle biscuits with either of the savory toppings described earlier (or both, why not—you’re your own person, you can do what you want). On the other hand, you can treat the waffle biscuits like sandwich bread and pile them high with bacon, egg, and cheese. Or, make a 180° and do them up sweet: jam, Nutella, nut butter, maple syrup, powdered sugar, cinnamon sugar. Eat a biscuit waffle, smile wide.