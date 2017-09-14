I eat almond butter like it’s going out of style. In the morning I’m smearing it on an apple, and most nights at 10 p.m. you can catch me dipping a spoon into a jar of my favorite maple-flavored version. But when I’m looking for a break from the nut party, I always come back to tahini miso cream. Tahini miso cream sounds fancy, like something you’d be more likely to find at a Yotam Ottolenghi restaurant than in the fridge of a twentysomething, but trust me on this. It’s ridiculously easy and is 100 percent what your toast has been missing.

I tend to make a large-ish batch of tahini miso cream on a weekend morning, then stash the leftovers in the fridge for the remainder of the week—just kidding, in my house it only lasts about three days because I have zero self control. But ideally you should be good for the week.

It’s important to keep in mind that when you’re working with tahini and other liquids, it can start to seize and get chunky. This is OK, and mostly just means you need to add a little more liquid to the mixture. In the case of this recipe, that liquid is water. Slowly stream in the water, whisking all the while. If you over-eagerly add too much water, leaving your cream looking more like salad dressing, simply whisk in a bit more tahini and miso.

You can do this whole process in a food processor or blender if you’d like, but I prefer whisking. Scoop 1/4 cup tahini and 2 tablespoons white miso paste into a small bowl. Begin whisking the mixture together (this may be more like smushing in the beginning as you break up the miso) and slowly drip in 1 tablespoon room temperature water. Judge the consistency of the mixture: If it’s looking like chunky peanut butter, whisk in more water, 1 teaspoon at a time. Continue adding water until the spread has the texture of a well-whipped buttercream frosting.

Next, whisk in honey 1 teaspoon at a time, tasting after each addition. I tend to stop after 2-3 teaspoons, but you may want to push it to a heaping tablespoon if you have a sweet tooth.

Once the mixture has reached your desired level of sweetness, spread it on anything: muffins, bagels, pancakes, waffles, and more. I think the best way to serve it is to spread it thickly on a slice of multigrain toast, then top with sliced strawberries.