A recent episode of the popular baking reality show The Great British Bake Off peaked much attention on Twitter this week, thanks to a curiously shaped bread. Contestant Julia Chernogorova intended to create a squishy snail out of bread, but instead ended up displaying something a bit more, ahem, anatomical. Let's just say... it looked like a dick.

It didn’t take long for viewers to notice Chernogorova’s bread. As soon as she started rolling out her creation, Twitter was abuzz with eggplant emojis aplenty.

Of course, by the time she served the bread, Chernogorova was well-aware of what she had creating, saying "that just looks inappropriate,” as she placed the display in front of the judges.

While Chernogorova stayed as professional as she could throughout the awkward incident, no one seemed more amused by her creation than judge Paul Hollywood, who literally could not seem to stop himself from making double entendre jokes while judging. "I like the snail,” Hollywood said with a grin, and proceeded to fake-seriously offer breadmaking tips to Chernogorova, saying, ”it's about making both of the balls quite tight," among other things, before dissolving into laughter. OK Paul, we get it. Perhaps Hollywood is simply practicing self-preservation, as photos recently published of a Halloween costume he wore in 2003 suggest Hollywood himself is actually kind of a dick.

I have to commend whoever manages social media for The Great British Bakeoff. Instead of ignoring the comments on Twitter, the official GBBO account hopped right into the conversation with a series of Tweets all about the “doughrotica” of the bread week episode. With all the attention this is giving GBBO, I honestly wouldn’t be surprised if the producers simply just decide to do an erotic bakes challenge in an upcoming season.