We set about creating a supremely crunchy, irresistible granola that feels almost more like party mix than granola but still contains all those great whole grains. Here’s the result: a lightly sweetened crunchfest with a nice hit of spicy heat. The granola stores well at room temperature in an airtight container for up to one week. Aside from eating out of hand, you can also try this on your morning bowl of yogurt, an ice cream parfait, or a hearty salad (think of it as a replacement for croutons).
Spicy, Barely Sweet Super-Crunchy Granola
- Yields: 12 servings (serving size: about 1/2 cup)
- Total Time: 2 hours 10 minutes
Ingredients
Directions
Preheat oven to 250°F. Combine oats, almonds, quinoa, and pretzels in a large bowl. Whisk together almond butter and remaining ingredients in a medium bowl until well combined. Add almond butter mixture to oat mixture; stir well to coat.
Spread mixture in an even layer on a sheet pan lined with parchment paper, leaving some natural clumps. Bake at 250°F for 1 hour or until crisp, stirring after 30 minutes. Cool completely before serving, about 30 minutes.