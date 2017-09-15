We set about creating a supremely crunchy, irresistible granola that feels almost more like party mix than granola but still contains all those great whole grains. Here’s the result: a lightly sweetened crunchfest with a nice hit of spicy heat. The granola stores well at room temperature in an airtight container for up to one week. Aside from eating out of hand, you can also try this on your morning bowl of yogurt, an ice cream parfait, or a hearty salad (think of it as a replacement for croutons).

Spicy, Barely Sweet Super-Crunchy Granola

Yields: 12 servings (serving size: about 1/2 cup)

Ingredients

2 cups uncooked old-fashioned rolled oats

½ cup unsalted roasted whole almonds

⅓ cup uncooked quinoa

2 ounces gluten-free pretzel sticks, broken in half (about 1 cup)

3 tablespoons smooth almond butter

3 tablespoons pure maple syrup

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

¾ teaspoon kosher salt

½ teaspoon ground red pepper

1 large egg white

Directions